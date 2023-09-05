The VMRO-DPMNE’s International Relations Secretary, Stefan Andonovski, is on a two-day visit to Bruxelles within the European People’s Party’s regular activities. Andonovski will attend the EPP Political Assembly regular session, dedicated to the preparations for the EPP Congress in 2024 and for the European elections the same year.

Andonovski in Brixxeles emphasized VMRO-DPMNE’s support for the genuine Europeanization of the Balkan, by establishing a clear EU strategic position toward the region. Such strategic positioning mustn’t be based on nationalistic demands, blackmail, unprincipled actions, and national compromises. The Europeanization of the entire region must be founded on genuine European criteria and joint cooperation, reads the party statement.

During his stay in Bruxelles, Andonovski will also have bilateral meetings with representatives of the EPP political parties.