I was never the kind of person to politicize events like the Oncology Clinic scandal, because human fates and pain are involved, but also I can’t remain silent on the political campaigns that SDSM used to make when they were opposition and the promises they gave, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Ickoski, said on Tuesday.

“You all remember the case with little Tamara and the demonstrations organized after her death, you all remember the empty benches they left in front of the state institutions, then controlled by VMRO-DPMNE, symbolizing the lost human lives, you all remember the “Motley Revolution” and the human lives they abused to gain few political points”, Mickoski said.

“But I have to emphasize that it is not my fault that the former Oncology Clinic manager is on all the photos of the SDSM leadership at political events, or the Clinic’s economic manager from DUI, embraced with the entire leadership of DUI. These are the facts that the entire public may see, facts on which we cannot stay silent”, Mickoski concluded.