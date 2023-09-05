The option for 20 MPs to call a new parliamentary session does not present an obligation for the Speaker to do so, the Parliamentary Speaker Talat Xhaferi responded at the beginning of Tuesday’s 125th session to the VMRO-DPMNE MP Dafina Stojanovska request to call a continuation of the 123rd session and a vote on the constitutional amendments.

He added that the 123rd session will continue when adequate conditions will be created.

MP Stojanovska said that the August 18 session was disrupted without an explanation, and asked Xhaferi to continue the session upon the request of 20 VMRO-DPMNE MPs, in accordance with Article 67, Item 2 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.