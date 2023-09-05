The Macedonian Parliament accepted on Tuesday VMRO-DPMNE’s proposal for forming a commission of inquiry to establish a political responsibility of the political and health officials following the scandal in the University Clinic of Radiotherapy and Oncology.

Twenty VMRO-DPMNE MPs submitted the proposal. The commission will report to the Parliament one month after the completion of its work at the latest.

The commission will establish if the cancer patients’ basic human rights were violated and inform the government, the State Corruption Prevention Commission, and the Public Prosecutor Office.

The parliamentary body will consist of six VMRO-DPMNE MPs, five from SDSM, two from DUI, and one from the Alliance for Albanians.