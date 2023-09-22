In the second quarter of 2023, tourism revenue increased by 28 percent over the same period in 2022, or by USD 136 million for the Macedonian economy. Compared to 2022, the two quarters of 2023 experience a 24 percent gain.

According to a press release from the Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism on Friday, the GDP contribution from tourism for the two quarters of 2023 increased by 229 million USD, or 24 percent, over the same period in 2018.

In the news release, it is said that tourism “creates jobs, strengthens the local economy, contributes to the development of local infrastructure and can help preserve the environment, cultural assets and traditions, reduce poverty and inequality.”

They continue by saying that tourism in Macedonia should get the proper attention because it may significantly aid in luring green investment.

When we analyze the contribution of tourism to the GDP, we can see that it was just 0.4% in 2011, 2.4% in 2018, and 3.6% in 2022, totaling USD 481 million.

“Comparatively, in the first quarters (Q1), tourism revenue for 2018/2019/2020/2021/2022, that despite the 2020 pandemic, observed no decline which was made possible by planning, measuring and evaluating the strategic plans of the Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism,” reads the press release.

For the first time, in the first quarter of 2023 tourism revenue reached USD 93 million for the Macedonian economy, 19 percent more than in 2022, or 41 percent more than 2019.

“I want to send a strong and optimistic message for achieving the goal of USD 530 million in the Macedonian tourism sector in the domestic economy for 2023. Interinstitutional cooperation, inclusivity in the private sector and strengthening capacities, mobilize all stakeholders and make tourism a catalyst for positive changes. We must restructure the Macedonian tourism sector within the next five years, and reach the 2025 goals to achieve 3.7 million overnight stays, USD 600 million from tourism, or more than 4 percent from the GDP, more than 45,000 employees in the tourism and hospitality sector,” said Tourism Agency director, Ljupcho Janevski.