During his visit to the municipality of Brvenica today, Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, addressed a journalist’s inquiry concerning the ongoing pensioners’ protests regarding their pensions. In response to authorities claiming that there is no place for a solution, Mickoski expressed his anticipation that the government would reconsider its stance regarding the pensioners’ demands. He emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE stands firmly behind the pensioners, offering them unwavering support.

“ I immediately call for a situation where we have to talk to the pensioners, they have our support, they have my support, and I expect that the government will come to its senses and act according to the needs of the pensioners because inflation, the expensive life and what is happening practically destroys the standard of citizens and pensioners on a daily basis,” emphasized Mickoski.