From midnight, Eurosuper BS-95, Eurosuper BS-98 and diesel will be cheaper by one and a half denar, the Energy Regulatory Commission decided today.

With that, the new price of Eurosuper BS-95 will be 89 denars per liter, Eurosuper BS-98 will be sold at a price of 91 denars per liter, while the price of diesel will be 85.5 denars per liter.

Extra light household oil is reduced by one denar per liter and will be sold after days from 85 denars per liter.

The only increase is the retail price of fuel oil by 0.447 den/kg, compared to

the previously determined price and from now on it will be sold at a price of 48.715 den/kg.