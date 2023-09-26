The government is expected to make a decision today to lower beverage prices. By the end of the week, the analysis is set to be completed, and government measures will encompass hygiene products as well. Markets that failed to comply with guaranteed food product prices, in effect since last week, have already been closed.

Minister of Economy Kreshnik Beksheti announced today that there will be a decision to reduce the prices of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

Regarding hygiene products, all consultations are likely to conclude this week, and we will assess the possibility of implementing certain measures, stated Bekteshi yesterday during his visit to the “Alma-M” company in Vizbegovo, alongside Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

Kovachevski added that with the new government measure, prices of over 50 products in 24 categories from the bakery, dairy, and meat industries have been reduced by 10 percent compared to their prices on August 1st.