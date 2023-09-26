Vermont National Guard Adjutant General, Major-General Gregory Knight, offered condolences to the family of the deceased police officer. Having been a police officer himself, he understood the risks associated with the job but emphasized that violent actions were not the solution. He also discussed the situation in Kosovo, stating that although they’ve been there for 23 years, there is a way to address the issues through stability and politics, rather than violence.

Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku was tragically killed in an attack by an armed group in northern Kosovo. The country’s president, Vjosa Osmani, declared a day of mourning on September 25.

Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska, at a joint press conference with Norway’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, expressed concern over the situation in Kosovo. She emphasized the challenges when an incident like this occurs, especially when a country’s police force is attacked.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski condemned the events and assured the public that there was no threat to the security situation in North Macedonia. He believed that the incident aimed to paint the region as unstable, but he disagreed with this portrayal.

In the attack in northern Kosovo, Sergeant Bunjaku was killed, and another border officer was injured. Kosovo authorities and leaders, including Prime Minister Albin Kurti, President Osmani, and Minister of Interior Xhelal Sveçla, pointed fingers at Belgrade and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, alleging that they were behind the attack with the goal of destabilizing Kosovo.