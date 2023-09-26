For the last few days, Skopjes have been struggling to get some basic products. Either they sold out quickly, or they are carried in small quantities, so whoever waits buys at the moment, so that after a short time there will be none for others. One such food product that is not on the shelves in stores, even for medicine, is eggs.

We’ve been going around the markets for days, but we can’t find eggs anywhere. Skopje residents complain neither in larger nor in smaller stores.