Eurostat data for January 2023 show that the price of eggs in the EU was, on average, 30% higher than in January 2022.

Among the EU countries, the highest increase in annual inflation for eggs was recorded in Czechia (+85% in January 2023 compared with January 2022), followed by Hungary (+80%) and Slovakia (+79%). Smaller but still substantial increases were recorded in Germany and Luxembourg (both +18%), and Austria (+19%).

Though according to a different methodology, Eurostat data show that the price of eggs in Macedonia increased by 26.7% in January 2023. Among the countries in the region, the highest increase in the price of eggs in January 2023 was seen in Montenegro (+60%), followed by Albania (+39%) and Serbia (+31.2%).

There is a significant increase in food prices in 2022 for all basic products. Eurostat data indicates that the average price of agricultural goods as a whole (output) in the EU increased by 24% between 2021 and 2022. The sharpest price rises were for cereals (+45 %), eggs (+43%) and milk (+31 %).