The minimum wage will be increased by MKD 2,175, and will amount to MKD 20,175, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi.

This is the result of the government’s care for all categories of citizens, to ensure a continuous sustainable standard of living and support the purchasing power of our citizens. This is the only right path and way to ensure social justice and fairness – even in times of global economic crisis preceded by the health crisis caused by the pandemic, Bytyqi posted on Facebook.

The Economic and Social Council held a session on Monday, discussing the amount of the minimum wage, which stood at MKD 18,000 so far.

Government officials, unions and employers are expected to give statements after the session.