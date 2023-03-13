The price of diesel is set to drop by MKD 1 per liter as of Monday midnight, while gasoline prices will go up by MKD 1, according to a decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

According to the new price, as of midnight, EUROSUPER 95 will amount to MKD 83.5 denars per liter, while EUROSUPER 98 will be sold for MKD 85.5 per liter.

The price of diesel will be MKD 77.5 per liter. The price of extra light oil also decreases by MKD 1.5 denars and will amount to MKD 76.5 denars. The price of fuel oil will amount to MKD 41.7.