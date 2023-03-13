Economic-Social Council to make decision on minimum wage amount Economy 13.03.2023 / 10:45 The Economic and Social Council is expected to make a decision on the amount of the minimum wage at a session on Monday. The Government’s expectations are that the minimum wage will increase, amounting to about 20,000 denars. minimum wage Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 25.02.2023 Minimum wage at MKD 20,175 as of March Economy 11.01.2023 Trencevska: The minimum wage in March will be over 20 thousand denars Economy 01.04.2022 SDSM: We more than doubled the minimum wage in four and a half years Economy News The 500-denar banknote now has the same value as the 100-denar banknote Unemployment in Q4 of 2022 at 14 % Pasta prices drop by 15 percent, dairy products by 10 Prices of pasta and dairy products to freeze Macedonia will pay 18 million EUR more for the poorly executed bond issue Inflation watch: Prices went up by 25.3 percent in a year Negotino power plant will spend 210 million EUR on oil this year Cost of living expenses rise to 835 EUR .
