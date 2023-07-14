Diesel price goes up by 2 denars per liter Economy 14.07.2023 / 18:23 Diesel fuel prices will go up by 2 denars per liter overnight, determined the Energy Regulatory Commission. Diesel will now be sold for 72.5 denars per liter, while prices of BS-95 and BS-98 gas remain unchanged at 80 and 82 denars per liter. dieselenergy Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 08.04.2023 Public funds given for corrupt energy contracts were used to buy villas in the Aegean coast Economy 13.03.2023 Price of diesel drops, gasoline prices up Macedonia 02.03.2023 Ahmeti is expanding his energy business Economy News Nearly 1,300 citizens bought state bonds for 25 million EUR VMRO-DPMNE: The ‘civic bond’ means more money for Kovachevski and Grubi’s businesses Government announces 10 percent increase in public sector salaries Only 4% of the Macedonian citizens have no financial problems The Government and the Trade Unions reached an agreement: The salaries in the public sector will rise for 10% Austrian company still can’t collect the millions it is owed by the Zaev clan Government warns public sector employees who take leave to work abroad that they could be fired Monthly cost of living estimated at a little over 48,500 denars .
