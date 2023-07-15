Under DUI’s orders and to the harm of the Macedonian citizens, PM Kovachevski forced a Government decision to merge the concessions for gold and for copper in the Ilovitsa mining site, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

“Nazif Destani, the founder of the holding company Ecolog and one of DUI largest sponsors, bought shares worth three million euros in Euromax Resources , a Canadian company that holds both concessions. Only 15 days after the businessman from Tetovo bought the shares, the Supreme Administrative Court decided to end the years long legal suffering of the company, and accept its complain by merging the concessions”, the party claims.