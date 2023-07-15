The Government will review the decision on merging the two concessions for the Ilovitsa – Shtuka mine, and will require additional information from the competent ministry, Minister of Labor and Welfare Yovanka Trenchovska said on Saturday, adding that her party’s (SDSM) position is identical to the one of the local population.

Addressing the protests of the local population in Strumitsa region against the opening of the Ilovitsa-Shtuka mine, Mniter Trenchovska said that the Government led by SDSM and the competent institutions will never allow th e mine to start the operations without prior consultations and approval from the local population, as well as strict respect of the procedures and all environmental standards in accordance to the existing legislature.