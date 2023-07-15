The pending law on solidarity tax is pure banditry aimed to take even more from the loyal Macedonian citizens, who pay all their duties, and to protect those who are not loyal and virtually never pay their taxes, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski commented.

“There are entire regions in Macedonia, which are in the grey fiscal zone, where there are no VAT receipts, and there are no invoices, but the transactions are made in cash, often in foreign currency, which is not legal. Instead of persecuting the criminals, who remain privileged, and imposing fiscal discipline, the Government inflicts additional burden to those who abide by the regulations, and names it a ‘solidarity tax’,” Mickoski said.