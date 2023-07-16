The Government was never “an adversarial party” in the salary negotiations with the trade unions, but a manager of the process leading to establishment of an optimal outcome. We actively negotiated with the trade unions, but it was also very important to us to offer a solution in accordance with the IMF, so they can see that thee proposal is fiscally consistent, and that it won’t cause pressures on the macroeconomic stability”, the Minister of Finances, Fatmir Besimi, writes in his Sunday op-ed, commenting on the establishment of a system of public sector salaries’ indexing.

Besimi stresses that for the first time since the independence, a systematic solution for the public sector salaries was created , which beneficial to the employees whose salaries will grow continuously, but also serves the fiscal sustainability and preserves the macroeconomic stability, Minister Besimi wrote.