The Government in its Wednesday session reviewed the Information submitted by the Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, regarding the chronology of all procedures for granting concessions for detailed geological study and exploitation of mineral ores – copper and gold – at the locality Ilovitsa.

Details on the Tuesday session will be made public at Minister Bekteshi’s press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Bekteshi informed the Government of the procedures following the public reaction, especially in the Strumitsa region that includes the locality Ilovitsa, where the local population fiercely opposes the opening of the mine. Several SDSM ministers are also against the mines, while Vice-PM for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bitiqi recently said that the Government will respect people’s will if they are against the mines.