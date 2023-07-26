About 200 companies will be covered by the Solidarity Tax, with the total amount to be collected between €75 and €77, the Public Revenue Service, Sanja Lukovska, said on Wednesday, as the discussion on the draft law began in the Parliament by the summary procedure.

The profile of the affected companies varies, involving all those who reported profits of more than €10 million in 2022.

The opposition rejected the draft law, claiming that it only serves to punish successful and disciplined companies.