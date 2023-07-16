VMRO-DPMNE was invited to the public debate on the pending Law on Solidarity Tax one day in advance, with no documents or preparation, which is not a serious approach, Vice-Chair Gordana Dimitrieska – Kochoska said on the Sunday debate titled The Failed Economic Policies – an Existential Challenge for the Economy and the Citizens, organized by the party, adding that the Government should have invited those who are immediately concerned by the law, that is the commerce chambers and the companies.

She also stressed that the party didn’t attend the debate, but they sent a document clearly stating that VMRO-DPMNE is against such a legal solution.

According to Dimitrieska – Kochoska, there are many indeterminacies in the draft law, adding that the Government, which is the most significant source of crime in society, kept up with any unnecessary expense and now inflicts additional burdens for the companies.

Kochoska also says that the DUI/SDS Government intends to cover its irresponsible work by implementing the law and gathering an additional €90 million from the economy.

“How much are €90 million? We have already paid €53 million to supervise the corridors 8/10a. A bit over €18 million for the failed bonds issued a couple of years ago. They canceled the contract for the construction of the Clinical Center in Skopje, for which we will pay €20 million in damages; they canceled the contract for the construction of the hospital in Shtip – again, we will pay damages; the amount is not established yet. If we add up, it is much more than the €90 million the Government plans to collect with the new tax. So, we pay to cover for the Government’s irresponsibility”, Kochoska said.

She also stressed that VMRO-DPMNE would never vote for this law and that the DUI/SDS Government will pay for everything they have done.