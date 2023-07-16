Was PM Kovachevski present at the Government session when they voted on Ilovitsa-Shtuka mine concessions, how did he vote, and does he also feels manipulated by the Economy Minister Bekteshi, as his ministers Spasovski, Petrovska, and Shukova did?, VMRO-DPMNE MP and former MoFA Antonijo Miloshovski asks.

“The case of Minister Bekteshi manipulating the Government members Spasovski, Shukova, and Petrovska to vote for the Strumitsa mines opens a severe issue concerning many Government’s decisions:

– How many Government decisions were made by manipulated ministers based on false data (Bechtel&Enka, cessation of the Stip Hospital construction, the solidarity tax, the asphalt bases, concessions for marble excavation, etc.)?

– Are the Governmental commissions and the General Secretariat responsible for checking and preparing the materials for a Government session, functioning?

– Will the ministers who claimed they had been manipulated – or the Public Prosecutor in an official capacity – demand criminal prosecution for Minister Bekteshi by Article 247 of the Criminal Code?

– Was PM Kovachevski present at the Government session when they voted on Ilovitsa-Shtuka mine concessions, how did he vote, and does he also feels manipulated by the Economy Minister Bekteshi, as his ministers Spasovski, Petrovska, and Shukova do?”, Miloshoski asks in his Facebook post.