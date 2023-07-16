If the statement given by several SDSM ministers in the Government that they were manipulated by the DUI Minister for Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi is true, PM Kovachevski should immediately fire Bektshi – of course, if he dares to oppose Ali Ahmeti and DUI, VMRO-DPMNE reacts in a statement on Sunday.

“If Kovachevski doesn’t fire Bekteshi after this scandal that threatens to destroy the Strumitsa region, then the manipulated ministers should immediately resign and stop serving DUI and Ali Ahmeti”, the party statement reads.