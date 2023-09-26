After the analysis of the Government, it was determined that there should be an additional reduction in prices. In some products, the reduction will be from 10 to 30 percent. Today’s list also includes soft drinks, carbonated and non-carbonated water and beer.

Kovacevski said that the Government, at the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, made a new decision to reduce prices in wholesale and retail trade. With the new price reductions, which will be effective from tomorrow, light beer and lager beer, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, with the exception of energy drinks, mineral carbonated and non-carbonated natural water will become cheaper.