Dobrila Katsarska, the president of the Constitutional Court, appeared on the “Click Plus” show on TV21. During the discussion, one of the topics addressed was the amendments to the Criminal Code, and Katsarska expressed her surprise at the speed with which these changes were implemented.

Professor and academician Vlado Kambovski has voiced his concerns, stating that the working group he leads has collaborated with the OSCE for three and a half years to develop a new criminal law, which was slated to enter parliamentary procedure in October. However, to his surprise, the parliament swiftly passed modifications to the existing code overnight. Kambovski believes that these recent changes constitute an unwarranted intrusion into the criminal justice system.