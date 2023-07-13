Even though the Government acknowledged that it is facing short deadlines to amend the Constitution and meet the Bulgarian demands that would unlock the EU accession talks, the expected changes are still not sent before Parliament. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that the proposal will be prepared in July, but with half the month almost over, the proposals are nowhere to be seen.

According to VMRO-DPMNE official Ivanka Vasilevska, the Government is trying to buy time with its delays.