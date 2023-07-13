Even though the Government acknowledged that it is facing short deadlines to amend the Constitution and meet the Bulgarian demands that would unlock the EU accession talks, the expected changes are still not sent before Parliament. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that the proposal will be prepared in July, but with half the month almost over, the proposals are nowhere to be seen.
According to VMRO-DPMNE official Ivanka Vasilevska, the Government is trying to buy time with its delays.
Maybe they are trying to find ways to exert pressure on us. Anything is possible with these people and we are alert to their actions. Our position is clear, party leader Mickoski said that there is nothing more to discuss and the only way forward is to hold early elcetions, Vasilevska told Republika in an interview.
