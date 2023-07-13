Claims that VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament will side with SDSM and DUI in the vote on the Constitution are a figment of their imagination, said VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski.

The issue of the Constitution is closed. At the moment, the only thing we can talk about is when to hold early elections, Mickoski said, pointing that after a year of their announcements that they will divide VMRO, SDSM and DUI are yet to find a single member of Parliament who would switch sides.