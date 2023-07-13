The Skopje City Council held a meeting today to discuss the recent crisis with garbage collection, and ordered Mayor Danela Arsovska to avoid having a repeat of the crisis.

There needs to be accountability for those who directly or indirectly contributed to the creation of the state of affairs in the KHS public utility company, said Council Speaker Trajko Slaveski.

Garbage was left uncollected in Skopje for two to three days, during a summer heatwave, because of a dispute between the Mayor and the KHS workers. In response, the Council is considering dividing this central city company into municipal ones.

The Council also approved an emergency purchase of five new garbage trucks and five street sweepers.