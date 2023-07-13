The Constitutional Court accused Justice Minister Krenar Loga of misinforming the public in their continued spat over the birth certificates. Loga wants the birth certificates to declare the ethnic identity of the citizen, in an attempt to stop abuse of the preferential public sector hiring system for Albanians, but the Court ordered a stay on the issuing of the new forms until the matter can be reviewed. Loga now says that he has asked the Court for further clarification.

It is not part of the formal procedure for the Court to enter into consultations with any participants in the matter or to advise them how to implement our decisions. The Constitutional Court has no power to mandate steps on our decisions. The issuers of these documents have an obligation to resolve the problems themselves, the Court said in a statement.