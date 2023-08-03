The Macedonian Constitutional Court formed a case in which it will review the constitutionality of the Law on Amending and Supplementing the Law on Labor Relations, that is, its articles 1, 2, and 3, acting upon an initiative submitted by the Helsinki Committee on Human Rights.

In its initiative, the Helsinki Committee states that the disputed articles provide for the abandonment of the level of workers’ protection offered by the current legislative and international conventions.

Helsinki Committee also points out that the disputed articles create a danger of unequal treatment of the workers and discrimination by the Finance Minister who, in agreement with the Minister of Labor and Welfare, would establish when and where the workers working on projects of strategic national importance will be paid.