Why did neither MoFA Bujar Osmani, nor PM Kovachevski answer where are the $4 million from the division of ex-Yugoslav property, which belongs to the Republic of Macedonia? Why the Macedonian Ambassador to the UN, Ljubommir Frchkovski refuses to transfer the money to the domestic account? Will this Frchkovski’s behavior be sanctioned, especially if we know that Kovachevski is introducing new taxes because the state budget is empty?, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Solkovski asked at a Thursday press conference.

“This is a huge scandal, it is unacceptable that for two days there is no answer to the question of why Ljubomir Frchikovski refuses to transfer the $3.4 million already on the Macedonian UN Mission account in a New York bank (another $600,000 are expected this month)? Does Frchikovski refuse to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government? Will Macedonia have to suffer through another scandal caused by the “transitional” ( a term used for politicians who are in power since the transition from socialism to a market economy in the 1990s) politician of the worst kind, who thinks that he can keep on doing the same criminal tricks as in the 1990s, and preserve the money for shadowy deals, as expensive horses, luxurious sunglasses, as he did when he was a Minister of Interior 30 years ago?

Macedonia is drawing in poverty, the Government invents new taxes and duties, the crime, corruption, and arbitrariness blossom. Elections are the only way out”, Stoilkovski said.