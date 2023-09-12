SDS and DUI paid €40 million in three years for software licenses for the administration. A record €15 million in 2020, now they broke even that record and paid $26 million to the same company, as some kind of Rashkovski’s endowment, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Naum Stoilkovski, said on Tuesday.

“SDSM’s extravagance has no limits. The second contract for software licenses, worth $26 million, came into force on September 1, when the students started the academic year without textbooks and the Oncology Clinic scandal broke out. Only early elections can save us”, Stoilkovski stated.