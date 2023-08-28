Economic collapse, high inflation, and rise in prices is the SDS and DUI economic policy. Some people in Macedonia are making huge profits at the citizens’ expense, while the government is completely clueless as to what to do, despite that it is the government’s responsibility to stop, or at least alleviate the rise of the prices.

“Until recently, DUi and SDS government forced the excuse that external factors are affecting the prices of food in Macedonia, that is the rise of the prices of electricity, gas, oil, and repro materials on the global markets. They lied then, but today, when it is obvious that the rise of the prices is artificial, the government is again nowhere to be found, despite its obligation to stop the price shock. If they want, if they know how they have to do it now”, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Maria Miteva said on Monday.