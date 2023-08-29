Zivko Gruevski, representative of the Euromax Resources company, warned that they want to avoid taking the country to court but if they do – “our lawyers assure us it would be the easiest case they ever had”. The company was in advanced preparations to build a large copper mine near Strumica when the SDSM led Government stopped this process, after protests from environmentalists.

The Government, or most of its members, now want to allow the Ilovica mine to go ahead, after a businessman close to the powerful DUI party bought a 25 percent stake in the company.