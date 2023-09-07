Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski strongly denied any involvement in the express passing of amendments to the Criminal Code, that media close to the Government speculate would help him and other former VMRO officials in their numerous politically motivated prosecutions.

Such changes in the law were advocated for years and from what I can notice in the media, there are many interested parties to see them approved, of various political orientations. In my particular case, these changes would have negligible effect. My associates and I are under prosecution for things we didn’t do, because of fear from political competition and desire for political elimination. That is called political prosecution, and it goes on to this day. There i still growing fear, among many, of its failure. And they have reason to be afraid!, Gruevski said.