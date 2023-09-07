Maja Moracanin, member of Parliament from the small DOM party, says she will reconsider remaining in the ruling coalition after the express adoption of the changes to the Criminal Code, that reduce prison terms for abuse of office. Moracanin was among the DUI – SDSM coalition representatives who voted against the proposal.

Our party cares about the environment, human rights, the EU integration process, non-selective justice, fight against corruption. That is a fundamental issue of the EU integration chapters. These changes to the Criminal Code that reduce the penalties for abuse of office and criminal association do not contribute to effective fight against crime and so I voted “against”, Moracanin said, adding that one of the conditions DOM put forward to remain in the coalition is to ensure that the fight against corruption goes on, and so the party will discuss its future steps.