VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki, one of the opposition MPs who face criminal prosecution by the DUI-SDSM regime, called on President Stevo Pendarovski not to sign the changes to the Criminal Code that will benefit Milososki in court. Milososki made the call this morning, but Pendarovski was extremely fast in signing the decree and the changes to law are going into effect.

These politically designed changes to the Criminal Code, adopted under the EU flag procedure, inflict serious damage to the Macedonian judicial system, Milososki said, asking Pendarovski to conduct discussions with relevant judicial institutions before signing the law.

Milososki faces several politically motivated cases, as do many of the VMRO-DPMNE officials from the Nikola Gruevski era. The law will greatly reduce prison terms for abuse of office – a charge that was frequently used to go after VMRO officials.