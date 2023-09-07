Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski used his Independence Day address this evening to repeat his call for adoption of the Bulgarian amendments to the Constitution.

Today we have the most real and unique opportunity for quick process of EU integration. I call you to unite over this goal. Let’s not make concessions but progress. Let’s not leave anyone any room to identify us in their own historic context, because we have our history and language, confirmed at a scientific, international level. Let’s continue to self-affirm ourselves in the international family of nations and states, sat equal among the democratic countries, Kovacevski urged.

He pointed to polls showing that 80 percent of Macedonians support EU membership, but ignored similar polls that show Macedonians strongly oppose the Bulgarian amendments.