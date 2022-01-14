VMRO-DPMNE called on the LDP, DOM and DS parties to stop providing support and cover to SDSM and their criminal Government. The three parties today announced that they will vote for the proposed Dimitar Kovacevski Government, but will withdraw their support in three months unless a key change in the electoral model they want is adopted.

LDP, DS and DOM freely chose to serve as trailer parties, hitched to SDSM and DUI and to provide cover for their crimes. They got nothing from their declared goals so far, but still continue to cover up and protect the crime carried out by SDSM and DUI. Their decision to remain part of the SDSM – DUI led coalition means that they will continue to protect and allow crime to go on, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The small parties could block the election of the Kovacevski Government, that will be put before Parliament this weekend.