With 364 in favor and 1 against, the delegates at today’s eighth party congress elected the former vice-president – Monika Zajkova – as the new president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

I promise you future-oriented leadership. I see LDP as a party that builds policies in the present, which will ensure a future where we will live better than today. The place where our generations will live, towards whom we bear the responsibility to take action right today, right now!, said Zajkova after the election.

She succeeds Goran Milevski, who led the party for the past 7 years.