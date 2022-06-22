Democratic Renewal of Macedonia (DOM) said Wednesday it would leave the Government if the French proposal was accepted.

Open issues with Bulgaria should be resolved bilaterally in good faith, with mutual respect and in accordance with European values. DOM maintains that the Macedonian language and identity must not be negotiated. We believe that this proposal will turn the accession process for Macedonia’s EU membership into endless agony and bring uncertainty to the very start of negotiations. If the Government accepts this so-called French proposal, DOM will leave the Government and the parliamentary majority, stressed DOM.