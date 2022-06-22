People gathered in front of the government building tonight to protest against the “French proposal” on resolving the dispute with Bulgaria and unblocking the start of EU negotiations. Following the call on social networks, people gathered outside the government building in order to send a message that in no case should this French proposal be accepted. Activists, experts, all those who do not agree with the French proposal which envisages changing the history of Macedonia staged a protest.

So far, the Government has not commented on the proposal of the French Presidency of the EU, and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said today that “the Government of the Republic of Macedonia has not formally received a proposal that is agreed at the level of all 27 member states.”