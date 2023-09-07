The gruesome Oncology Clinic scandal is expanding with revelations that the mother of one of the two directors of the clinic, Nehat Nuhi, was listed as patient at the clinic, apparently as a cancer patient.

Nuhi is evasive in his responses on this issue, leaving room to suspect that she was fraudulently proscribed chemotherapy, and the expensive drugs were later sold on the black market in Kosovo – which was apparently practice in the Clinic.

These are unethical lies contrary to the family traditions in Macedonia, where no-one would evoke illness of a family member for any evil, if for no other reason, but for superstitious reasons. It is true that my mother was hospitalized at the Oncology Clinic for several days, but not for cancer treatment. It was because of lack of capacity in other hospitals because of the Covid clinic, Nuhi told the Fokus magazine.

Previously, he said that if his mother was given chemotherapy, that would be on orders of the other director, doctor Nino Vasev.