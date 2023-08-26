Macedonia stands to pay over 1.3 billion EUR in various lawsuits against companies who sought to do business here but were blocked. The usual pattern is the one where a project planned by the previous VMRO-DPMNE led Government was blocked by the SDSM – DUI coalition.

The largest of these is the Ilovica copper mine near Strumica, although SDSM and DUI appear open to allow it to go ahead, after a company close to DUI bought a significant share in the company developing it.

The most recent case is that of the Albanian Amadeus Group, which seeks 110 million USD in damages after it won a contract to build a hotel at the Skopje city square. The Italian FCL Ambiente company is also suing after a bid to take over the large Drisla garbage dump site near Skopje was nullified. SDSM and DUI also stopped the construction of a modern clinic building in the Skopje clinical campus, which is also subject to lawsuits.