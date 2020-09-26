NGO groups from Skopje plan to protest in front of the Drisla landfill today, in a push to end food waste.

The Food Bank group is leading a campaign to force supermarkets and restaurants to donate food that is about to expire and be thrown out. The move is part of an international campaign supported by FAO and like-minded groups in Europe. The groups insist that much of the food that is being thrown away can still be consumed and should be distributed to poor households.