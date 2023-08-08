Parent of a child treated in the Kozle children’s hospital shared a photo of the exceptionally poor meal that the sick children are provided. It consists of fried peppers and a small piece of cheese – considered enough food for a two year old.

The bread is brought unpacked, in plates. The cutlery is also provided completely without sanitary precautions, even though it’s for children with weak immunity. I had to scramble to find warm water to shower my child during the ten days stay in the hospital. Bed sheets are old with holes and huge stains. Toilets are left uncleaned during the weekend. And it costs 1,000 denars per night for a parent to stay with his child – for ten days we paid over 14,000 denars. That is our “free healthcare”, the mother said in a comment published online.