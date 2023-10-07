The 2nd Taste the Tradition National Food and Beverage Fair in Skopje’s City Park, set for Saturday, will feature more than 300 local small-scale food producers showcasing their traditional recipe products. With over 2,000 products on display, the fair promises not only tastings but also entertainment and children’s workshops.

Members of the Slow Food Cooks Alliance, including Dimitar Arnaudoski, Mare Janevska, and Zoran Majnovski, will create dishes using ingredients sourced from these local small-scale food producers.

Children’s workshops will offer activities such as dough kneading and taste education. The Taste the Tradition food fair is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy, Slow Food Macedonia, and is supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).