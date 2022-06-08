The majority composed of SDSM and DUI, today voted against the need to pass the Law on Excise Duties which should have reduced the excise duties on liquid fuels by 50%, as well as the Law on VAT which exempts food from VAT and reduces VAT on liquid fuels from 18% to 5%, Bojan Stojanoski, MP of VMRO-DPMNE said at Tuesday’s press conference.

This is the real face, he added, of this disastrous coalition that made the Republic of Macedonia the poorest country in the region.