The majority composed of SDSM and DUI, today voted against the need to pass the Law on Excise Duties which should have reduced the excise duties on liquid fuels by 50%, as well as the Law on VAT which exempts food from VAT and reduces VAT on liquid fuels from 18% to 5%, Bojan Stojanoski, MP of VMRO-DPMNE said at Tuesday’s press conference.
This is the real face, he added, of this disastrous coalition that made the Republic of Macedonia the poorest country in the region.
The parliamentary group of VMRO – DPMNE and the Coalition for the Renewal of Macedonia does not give up the opportunity to help the citizens and tomorrow at the session will again urgently request these two laws to be considered in the hope that the MPs from DUI and SDSM will come to their senses. If our proposals get stuck in the parliamentary labyrinths, we will ask for an amendment to intervene in the budget revision in order to reduce the price of fuels and VAT for basic food products. On this occasion, I would like to point out that as a parliamentary group we are ready for these draft laws to be proposed by the ruling MPs and for them to be immediately presented to the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget. VMRO – DPMNE and the coalition will do everything necessary in the interest of the citizens, said Stojanoski.
