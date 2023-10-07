Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski refrains from speculating on Parliament’s decision regarding the amnesty law but remains critical of its strategic effectiveness. He believes that simply reducing sentences won’t relieve prison overcrowding. Instead, he advocates for building new prisons and implementing measures like home confinement for certain offenders.

Spasovski also highlights a 50% decrease in attempted illegal migration, attributing it to increased efficiency in detecting migrant smugglers, with cooperation from Frontex playing a significant role. However, he warns against releasing criminals prematurely, citing a prior amnesty law that led to a surge in repeat offenses.